Garrison Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,649 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,481,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,481,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,828. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.