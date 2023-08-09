Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,598 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.2% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Down 1.2 %

Microsoft stock opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.28.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,331 shares of company stock worth $20,450,828 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.