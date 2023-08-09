General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GAM. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GAM opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $42.79.

General American Investors Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

