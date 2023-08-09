General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the first quarter worth $131,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,299,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of General American Investors by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors stock opened at $41.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $42.79.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

