Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genesco were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 134.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Genesco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,213,000 after buying an additional 15,179 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Genesco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mimi Eckel Vaughn acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,311,300.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Genesco news, CEO Mimi Eckel Vaughn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $188,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 334,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,300.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas George acquired 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $100,261.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,995.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 28,447 shares of company stock valued at $572,170 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $28.93 on Wednesday. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $66.42. The firm has a market cap of $363.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.49). Genesco had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

