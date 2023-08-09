Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas producer on Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

Genie Energy Price Performance

Shares of GNE stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $387.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.38. Genie Energy has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $16.86.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genie Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genie Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Genie Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,547,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Genie Energy by 505.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.