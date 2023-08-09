GENinCode (LON:GENI) Trading Down 2.1%

GENinCode Plc (LON:GENI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.25 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15). Approximately 32,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 178,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.15).

GENinCode Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 15.89, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

About GENinCode

GENinCode Plc develops and commercializes clinical genetic tests to provide predictive analysis of risk to a patient's health based on their genes in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its predictive technology provides patients and physicians with preventative care and treatment strategies.

