Gerhard Zeiler Buys 38,000 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.3 %
WBD stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.34.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on Warner Bros. Discovery
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,040,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Warner Bros. Discovery
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.