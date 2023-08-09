GFS Advisors LLC Has $29.63 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,703 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 6.8% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $29,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.26. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

