Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.64.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GEI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Scotiabank set a C$24.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GEI

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$20.25 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$19.85 and a twelve month high of C$26.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.64%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.