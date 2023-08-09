Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.63

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.63 and traded as high as $7.16. Gilat Satellite Networks shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 536,586 shares.

GILT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Up 11.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.91 million, a PE ratio of 175.29 and a beta of 0.55.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.96 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILT. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,433,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after buying an additional 1,302,645 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 736.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 612,515 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 42.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,833,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 542,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 93.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 339,586 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,623,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 242,522 shares during the period. 32.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

