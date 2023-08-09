Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.85

Shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.85 and traded as high as $11.00. Gladstone Capital shares last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 130,454 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GLAD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Price Performance

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $421.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 230.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 30.3% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gladstone Capital

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.