Glass House Brands (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Trading Up 5%

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.44 and last traded at C$3.25. Approximately 53,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 65,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.10.

Glass House Brands Trading Up 5.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.14.

About Glass House Brands

(Get Free Report)

Glass House Brands Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and distributes cannabis bulk flowers and trims to wholesalers in California. It also provides raw cannabis, cannabis oil, and cannabis consumer goods to third-party retail stores; and owns and operates retail cannabis stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glass House Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glass House Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.