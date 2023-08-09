Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Director Sells $745,600.00 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $745,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.66. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $80.28.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 28.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GKOS. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Glaukos from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Glaukos

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.