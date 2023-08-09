GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.81.

Several research firms recently commented on GFS. Wedbush dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 283.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

GFS opened at $60.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.85. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $46.52 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average of $62.76.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 19.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

