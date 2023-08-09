Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.29

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.29 and traded as high as $3.83. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 562,877 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $5.65 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 535.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

