Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.5% of Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.89.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,952,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,656,808 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $139.94 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

