Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Sells $1,603,777.16 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 24,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $1,603,777.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,086.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

On Monday, August 7th, Mark Evan Jones sold 12,192 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $807,110.40.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Mark Evan Jones sold 9,400 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $564,564.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Mark Evan Jones sold 100 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $6,000.00.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $76.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 251.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average of $54.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 7.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,897,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,236,000 after acquiring an additional 212,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42,116 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,027,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.1% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,111,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,038,000 after buying an additional 33,313 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $60.54 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.