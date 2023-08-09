Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Sells $1,603,777.16 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 24,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $1,603,777.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,086.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 7th, Mark Evan Jones sold 12,192 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $807,110.40.
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Mark Evan Jones sold 9,400 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $564,564.00.
- On Friday, May 12th, Mark Evan Jones sold 100 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $6,000.00.
NASDAQ GSHD opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $76.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 251.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average of $54.39.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $60.54 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.57.
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
