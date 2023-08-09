Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $31.41 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 304,090 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.89.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $139.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.56.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,656,808. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

