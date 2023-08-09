Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 3,846 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,597 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.5% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $25,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,769 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 44.6% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the first quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 8,892 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,828. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.