Gregory L. Henslee Sells 7,633 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total value of $7,142,274.43. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,839,378.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.3 %

ORLY opened at $929.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $680.00 and a 12 month high of $975.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $933.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $888.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $967.40.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

