Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Guess’ by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after buying an additional 184,983 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Guess’ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,760,000 after buying an additional 50,371 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Guess’ by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after buying an additional 717,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Guess’ by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 589,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,878,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Guess’ by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 485,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after buying an additional 175,627 shares in the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Guess’ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guess’ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Guess’ Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.92. Guess’, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $24.15.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $569.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.63 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess’ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Guess”s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

Insider Transactions at Guess’

In other news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,069 shares in the company, valued at $538,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

