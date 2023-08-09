H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.20.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $3.51.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. As a group, analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.