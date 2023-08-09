H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.20.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Down 1.3 %
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. As a group, analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile
H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.