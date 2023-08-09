Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2023

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of research firms have commented on HLNE. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLNE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 71.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $91.94 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $93.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $112.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.88 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 33.99% and a net margin of 22.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 61.17%.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.