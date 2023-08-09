Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of research firms have commented on HLNE. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HLNE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 1.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 71.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $91.94 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $55.81 and a 1 year high of $93.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $112.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.88 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 33.99% and a net margin of 22.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 61.17%.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.