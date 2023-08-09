Hammond Power Solutions (OTCMKTS:HMDPF) Shares Down 1%

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMDPF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$44.51 and last traded at C$44.72. 1,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.19.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.98.

Hammond Power Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.0932 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 19th. This is an increase from Hammond Power Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Hammond Power Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 58.97%.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of various transformers in Canada, the United States, Mexico, India, and internationally. It offers custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers, standard electrical transformers, and wound magnetic products.

