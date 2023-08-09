Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,830,338 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,321 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $815,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $366.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,828. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.76.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

