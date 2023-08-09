Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 91,321 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,830,338 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 91,321 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $815,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $326.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total value of $1,588,015.74. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,481,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,305,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.54, for a total transaction of $1,588,015.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,328 shares in the company, valued at $29,481,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,828 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

