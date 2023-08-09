Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Shares of HASI opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 20.65 and a quick ratio of 18.35.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 282.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.29.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

