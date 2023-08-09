Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell Sells 15,000 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

SRPT opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.98. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.62. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.99 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.46% and a negative return on equity of 91.22%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.65) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.70.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Further Reading

