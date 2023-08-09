Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.3% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apple by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $1,075,599,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

