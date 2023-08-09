Harbor Advisory Corp MA Sells 260 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.2% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,335,063,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $131.40 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

View Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 615,832 shares of company stock worth $22,776,264 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.