Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.2% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.86.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

