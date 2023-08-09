Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:DEFI) Trading Up 3%

Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:DEFI – Get Free Report) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.81 and last traded at $37.81. Approximately 47 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.70.

Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.63.

About Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF

The Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF (DEFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund tracks an index that provides the average of the closing settlement prices for the front month bitcoin futures contracts listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME).

