Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after acquiring an additional 369,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,746,000 after buying an additional 32,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after buying an additional 70,246 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 1,267.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 310,481 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.43. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

Haverty Furniture Companies ( NYSE:HVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.09). Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $206.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,158 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $135,552.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at $92,479.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

