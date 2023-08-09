HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 414.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AC Immune in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

AC Immune Trading Up 5.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $260.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. AC Immune has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $3.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in AC Immune by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

