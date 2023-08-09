HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 415.70% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

ALLO has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $4.46 on Monday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $747.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a negative net margin of 184,733.34%. Allogene Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 83.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 22,540 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,557,000 after buying an additional 560,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 61,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

