HC Wainwright Reiterates Neutral Rating for Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 164.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAGE. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $18.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.85. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.13% and a negative net margin of 5,704.03%. The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

