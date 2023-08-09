HC Wainwright Weighs in on Transcat, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Transcat in a report released on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Transcat from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

Transcat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.82. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $65.60 and a fifty-two week high of $95.39. The firm has a market cap of $729.93 million, a PE ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $62.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.71 million.

Insider Activity at Transcat

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,089 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $431,954.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,498,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $431,954.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,468 shares in the company, valued at $11,498,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $301,436.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,527.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 137.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Transcat in the first quarter worth $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Transcat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Transcat by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

