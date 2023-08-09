Head to Head Analysis: ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Power and ReNew Energy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power 0.57% -0.86% -0.28% ReNew Energy Global -5.55% -4.05% -0.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Altus Power and ReNew Energy Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 0 6 0 3.00 ReNew Energy Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Altus Power currently has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 66.39%. ReNew Energy Global has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.51%. Given Altus Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Altus Power is more favorable than ReNew Energy Global.

45.0% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Altus Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altus Power and ReNew Energy Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $101.16 million 9.66 $55.44 million ($0.02) -305.35 ReNew Energy Global $1.09 billion 2.08 -$58.00 million ($0.18) -33.66

Altus Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReNew Energy Global. Altus Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReNew Energy Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Altus Power has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Altus Power beats ReNew Energy Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company also provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. As of March 31, 2022, its portfolio consisted of 10.69 GW of wind and solar energy projects, hydro, firm power projects, and distributed solar energy projects, of which 7.57 GW projects were commissioned and 3.12 GW were committed. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

