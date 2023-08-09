Head to Head Analysis: Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) & Unifi (NYSE:UFI)

Shenzhou International Group (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) and Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shenzhou International Group and Unifi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Shenzhou International Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shenzhou International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Unifi $815.76 million 0.17 $15.17 million ($1.54) -4.92

Unifi has higher revenue and earnings than Shenzhou International Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shenzhou International Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 Unifi 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Shenzhou International Group and Unifi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Shenzhou International Group and Unifi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shenzhou International Group N/A N/A N/A Unifi -3.99% -9.33% -5.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Unifi shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Unifi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Shenzhou International Group beats Unifi on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shenzhou International Group

(Get Free Report)

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, processes, and sells knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; print and sale of knitwear products; aircraft leasing; and property management activities. Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

About Unifi

(Get Free Report)

Unifi, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns. The company also provides recycled solutions made from pre-consumer and post-consumer waste, such as plastic bottle flake made from polyester, and polymer beads and staple fiber made from polyester or nylon. It offers recycled and synthetic products primarily to yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets. The company sells its products through sales force and independent sales agents under the REPREVE brand. Unifi, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Shenzhou International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenzhou International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.