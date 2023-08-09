Head to Head Analysis: Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) vs. Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wolfspeed and Meta Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolfspeed $746.20 million 9.61 -$200.90 million ($1.48) -38.94 Meta Materials $10.20 million 12.16 -$79.10 million ($0.23) -1.15

Meta Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

7.4% of Meta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Meta Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Materials has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Wolfspeed and Meta Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolfspeed 0 9 7 0 2.44 Meta Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00

Wolfspeed presently has a consensus target price of $80.13, suggesting a potential upside of 39.03%. Meta Materials has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,312.43%. Given Meta Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meta Materials is more favorable than Wolfspeed.

Profitability

This table compares Wolfspeed and Meta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolfspeed -20.14% -5.43% -2.35% Meta Materials -918.47% -21.21% -18.31%

Summary

Meta Materials beats Wolfspeed on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, it offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials Inc., a smart materials and photonics company, develops, manufactures, and sells various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans. It also develops and produces nano-optic structures and color-shifting foils that are used in authentication and brand protection applications in various markets, including banknotes, secure government documents, and commercial branding. In addition, the company develops NPORE, a ceramic nanoporous membrane separator for lithium-ion batteries. Its customers are OEM providers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, communications, energy, banknote and brand security, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Materials Inc. in June 2021. Meta Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

