Head-To-Head Comparison: RXO (RXO) versus Its Rivals

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare RXO to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RXO and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get RXO alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.80 billion $92.00 million 180.47 RXO Competitors $3.79 billion $228.37 million 31.65

RXO has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. RXO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

91.3% of RXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RXO and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 1 12 5 0 2.22 RXO Competitors 107 925 1831 31 2.62

RXO currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.31%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 33.99%. Given RXO’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RXO has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares RXO and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO 0.28% 9.50% 3.37% RXO Competitors -2,587.66% 11.74% -3.68%

Summary

RXO peers beat RXO on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

RXO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc. was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.