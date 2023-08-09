Head to Head Comparison: Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) & Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) and Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Suzuki Motor has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halma has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Suzuki Motor and Halma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suzuki Motor 4.77% 9.30% 5.11% Halma N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suzuki Motor $34.36 billion 0.53 $1.64 billion $13.75 10.83 Halma $2.23 billion N/A $282.64 million N/A N/A

This table compares Suzuki Motor and Halma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Suzuki Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Halma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Suzuki Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Suzuki Motor and Halma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suzuki Motor 0 0 2 0 3.00 Halma 0 1 1 0 2.50

Halma has a consensus target price of $2,212.50, indicating a potential upside of 7,858.63%. Given Halma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Halma is more favorable than Suzuki Motor.

Summary

Suzuki Motor beats Halma on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles. The company is also involved in solar power generation and logistics business, as well as provides other services. Suzuki Motor Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

About Halma

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire safety, fire detection and fire suppression; safe movement in public, commercial, and industrial spaces; elevator safety; communications in emergencies; control of access in potentially hazardous industrial and commercial environments; electrical safety; and the safe management of pipelines and storage assets solutions. This segment serves shops and restaurants, healthcare facilities, and offices and stadiums; industrial and logistics assets; public spaces and critical infrastructure; and aerospace, and rail and automotive markets. The Environmental & Analysis segment offers optical, optoelectronic, and spectral imaging systems; environmental monitoring, water and waste water analysis and treatment, gas analysis and detection, and optical analysis systems. It serves the optical analysis, water analysis and treatment, gas detection, and environmental monitoring markets. The Medical segment provides critical fluidic components used by medical diagnostics and original equipment manufacturers; components, devices and systems that provide information and analytics to understand patient health and enable providers to make decisions across the continuum of care; technologies and solutions to enable in-vitro diagnostic systems and life-science discoveries and development; and technologies that enable treatment across clinical specialties. This segment serves the life sciences, health assessment and analytics, and therapeutic solutions market. The company was incorporated in 1894 and is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom.

