Head to Head Survey: 4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) and Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ)

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Free Report) and 4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and 4imprint Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobiquity Technologies $1.97 million 1.70 -$8.06 million N/A N/A 4imprint Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

4imprint Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobiquity Technologies -400.21% -1,652.95% -201.46% 4imprint Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.4% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mobiquity Technologies and 4imprint Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A 4imprint Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

4imprint Group has a consensus price target of $5,550.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8,990.91%. Given 4imprint Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 4imprint Group is more favorable than Mobiquity Technologies.

Summary

4imprint Group beats Mobiquity Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology, data compliance, and intelligence company in the United States. It provides advertising technology operating system platform includes adserver, demand side platform, advertisement quality tools, analytics dashboard, engine, advertisement prediction and delivery tools, supply quality tools, private marketplace tools, audience and location targeting, reports, an advertisement software development kit, prebid adaptor, contextual targeting, identity graph capabilities, cookie syncing, and the updated version of a quality and security tools that blends artificial intelligence and machine learning-based optimization technology which automatically serves advertising and manages digital advertising inventory and campaigns. The company also offers data intelligence platform for providing precise data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and MobiExchange is a data-focused technology solution that enables users to rapidly build actionable data and insights for its own use, providing out-of-the box private labeling, flexible branding, content management, user management, user communications, subscriptions, payment, invoices, reporting, gateways to third party platforms, and help desk solutions. In addition, it provides content publisher platform, a single-vendor ad tech operating system with tools for consent management, audience building, a direct advertising interface, and inventory enhancement, that allows publishers to better monetize their opt-in user data and advertising inventory. The company was formerly known as Ace Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. in September 2013. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, New York.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products. It markets its products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands. 4imprint Group plc was incorporated in 1921 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

