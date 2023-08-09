Head to Head Survey: VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) vs. Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) and Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Denbury shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Denbury’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy $354.33 million 1.31 $51.89 million $0.56 7.75 Denbury $1.71 billion 2.59 $480.16 million $8.96 9.86

Risk & Volatility

Denbury has higher revenue and earnings than VAALCO Energy. VAALCO Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denbury, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denbury has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for VAALCO Energy and Denbury, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Denbury 1 4 3 0 2.25

Denbury has a consensus price target of $98.86, suggesting a potential upside of 11.87%. Given Denbury’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Denbury is more favorable than VAALCO Energy.

Profitability

This table compares VAALCO Energy and Denbury’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy 11.80% 28.65% 14.81% Denbury 32.34% 19.82% 13.10%

Summary

Denbury beats VAALCO Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc. operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

