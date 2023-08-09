Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 40.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 384.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth about $107,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSII has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $563.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.82. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

