Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.14 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Helios Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $3.04-3.12 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.04-$3.12 EPS.

Helios Technologies Stock Down 12.3 %

HLIO stock opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.03 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.47 and its 200-day moving average is $62.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HLIO. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Helios Technologies from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Helios Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Philippe Lemaitre sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,133.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Helios Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Helios Technologies by 417.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter worth $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 57.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 92.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Articles

