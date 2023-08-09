Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth approximately $693,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 55.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 46,707 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 407.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 23,188 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at $5,829,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. Benchmark raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.18.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

