Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Trading Down 0.7%

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.55 and last traded at $22.55. 155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.3047 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

hennessy advisors, inc. is the publicly traded investment manager of the hennessy funds. the company serves clients with integrity, honesty and candor. hennessy advisors’ strength lies in their disciplined investment style and commitment to managing their mutual funds for the benefit of their shareholders.

