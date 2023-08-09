Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,079 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $8,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In related news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,687,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.06. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $89.72. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

